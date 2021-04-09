"He seems to be their guy" - Roman Reigns tipped to win at WrestleMania 37 (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 37 is almost here, and there are a handful of matches on the card that have piqued the fans' interests. The Triple Threat headliner is expected to be a show-stealer; however, who will end up with the Universal title?

Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter, joined Sydney Pullar III (SP3) and Fightful Wrestling's Jeremy Lambert on SK Wrestling's WrestleMania 37 preview show.

Dutch Mantell explains the downside to Roman Reigns winning at WrestleMania 37

The wrestling legend tipped Roman Reigns to win at WrestleMania 37. Mantell, however, noted the obvious drawbacks of Roman Reigns retaining his title at WrestleMania 37.

Mantell explained that there would be an air of uncertainty about WWE's storyline direction for the title and Edge's status if Roman Reigns emerges as the winner at WrestleMania 37.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say about the WrestleMania 37 match:

"Well, damn, the way you described it, I changed back and forth two or three times. I said, yeah, that sounds good! No, let's do it this freaking way!"

"I think they are going to stay with Roman. I really do. But then there's a downside: what are you going to do with Edge, and what are you going to do with these guys? I mean, I don't see where they go with this story from here, but I don't know. I'm going to go with Roman."

Mantell also had a well-informed tip for people who attend WWE creative meetings. The former WWE manager said that executives were expected to be resolute on their opinions and ideas during creative meetings.

Mantell concluded by once again backing Roman Reigns to win at WrestleMania 37, and he felt that the Tribal Chief was WWE's top guy.

"Can you see me sitting at a WWE creative meeting going, 'god damn b****, I don't know where to go with this, damn you've got me confused.' That's one thing not to be at a WWE creative meeting. Even if you're dead wrong, stay with it. I mean, I'm telling you guys, I'm telling you, and eventually, it will follow your way, you know, you roll the dice, you win. Then you come in and tell, 'Well, tried to tell you. No! Nobody listened to me!' So, if you have an opinion in a creative meeting, stay with it. So, I'm going to go with Roman because he seems to be their guy."

Hey guys...catch me now on a new platform talking wrestling. If you're tited of the same old, same old...I’ll break it down for you from a guy who's played the game. Friday following Smackdown. https://t.co/2utknEdA2o — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) April 7, 2021

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge for the Universal Championship will main event night two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday, April 11th.

