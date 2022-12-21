"He would smoke a lot" - Marty Elias recalls working with 'old-school' WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former referee Marty Elias recently opened up about his past colleagues in the business, including Mickie Henson, who spent many years as an official in WCW and WWE. Elias appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted and spoke at length about working with the legendary referee.

Mickie Jay Henson is best known for his lengthy run in WCW, where he officiated Goldberg's streak-ending match against Kevin Nash in 1998. Henson eventually signed with WWE in 2005 and had four years in the company until his release in 2009.

The veteran personality was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, which he successfully beat as he continued living in his hometown after stepping away from the wrestling industry. Henson, unfortunately, passed away earlier this year at the age of 59 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Marty Elias knew Henson since his WCW days and remembered the highly-rated referee during Sportskeeda's weekly Q&A show, as you can view below:

"Yeah, unfortunately, man. I'm sorry that my brother in stripes is gone. But Mickie, I'll go backwards. Mickie, I remember he would smoke a lot. That's what I remember about Mickie and when I first got to WWE, or I remember even having a tryout in 1996 with WCW, and he was there." [14:50 - 15:14]

Elias admitted that while Mickie Henson was well-respected behind the scenes, he was an 'old-school guy,' and it wasn't always easy for the younger referees to get close to him.

However, Marty had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Henson over the years as they developed a close relationship outside the squared circle. Elias considered Henson to be "one of the boys," as he noted below:

"I don't want to say very opinionated, but he was an old-school guy, and that's what I remember about Mickie, that he was a very old-school guy. Young guys were coming in and stuff, and of course, he is not going to be as open as he should be or you need to be. I remember that, but after I got to know him and work with him, I mean, we were boys, man. I'm sad that he is no longer with us, but you know, god bless him, man." [15:15 - 15:51]

Marty Elias on former WWE referee Dave Hebner

The Hebner brothers are inarguably the most recognizable figures when it comes to professional wrestling refereeing.

While Earl Hebner is widely considered one of the greatest referees in history, Dave Hebner also had some big moments during his career, as he was involved in an on-screen storyline with his twin brother. In addition to being a referee, Dave Hebner worked as a road agent for WWE until his departure in 2005.

Marty Elias interacted with Hebner during the latter's stint as a backstage agent, and here's what he had to say about the former WWE personality, who also sadly died in 2022:

"Dave Hebner, I remember first showing up in WWF back in the day and doing dark matches and going up to him and checking in and then getting my $200 draw from him, you know, where you had to sign your name, and they would give you a draw. I remember Dave being the agent and stuff. I got to know him a little bit, and you know, unfortunately, he is no longer with us as well." [16:00 - 16:35]

Marty Elias also revealed how it was to be in the ring during The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' iconic WrestleMania match. You can read more on that right here.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes