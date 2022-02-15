Former WWE referee Mickie Henson passes away

Former WWE referee Mickie Henson has passed away at the age of 59, new reports seem to confirm.

Henson refereed for the first time in the late 1980s, was employed by WCW in 1992, notably refereeing a Starcade main event between Goldberg and Kevin Nash in 1998.

After WWE purchased WCW in 2001, Henson initially left but began working for Vince McMahon's company in 2005. He would ply his craft on the SmackDown brand for several years.

He also refereed a match between John Cena and Kurt Angle at Survivor Series 2005. In 2008, Henson was pulled from touring with WWE due to health concerns and was released from his contract the following year.

The former WWE ref's passing was confirmed in a tweet posted by the Cauliflower Alley Club. The cause of Henson's death is yet to be revealed.

"Sending out the heartbreaking news that longtime friend Mickie "Jay" Henson has passed away at 59 years old. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends as we once again grieve the loss of another family member from the wrestling world. R.I.P. Love ya Mickie.." the tweet said.

Mickie Henson officiated the match between Edge and Mick Foley at Wrestlemania 22

One of Henson's most notable in-ring moments in WWE was calling the iconic hardcore match between Edge and Mick Foley at the 22nd edition of Wrestlemania.

The bloody match featured a barbed wire-wrapped Foley complete with barbed wire-wrapped Mister Socko, an unhinged Edge, thumbtacks galore, and ended with a flaming table spot, after which Henson called the three-count.

Mickie Henson also refereed an ECW World Championship match between The Big Show and The Undertaker in 2006.

