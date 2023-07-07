"He is a step above being a ring general" - Top AEW star heaps praise on Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the biggest and most successful stars in the history of WWE. It's not surprising that he received praise from AEW wrestler Malakai Black.

Before joining the Tony Khan-led promotion, the former NXT Champion competed in WWE under the ring name Aleister Black. He was released by the company in 2021 alongside numerous other talent due to budget cuts. In All Elite Wrestling, he's the leader of a heelish group known as House of Black, which also includes Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart. They're the current AEW World Trios Champions.

During a recent appearance on the Undisputed Podcast, Malakai Black reflected on hitting Randy Orton with the Black Mass during a house show and the latter's reaction to it:

"Me and obviously Randy get into it and obviously, Randy being the most, the greatest… I cannot express how it is to be in there with Randy Orton who is just — he is a step above being a ring general. He just knows everything and the slightest body movement and every body — it’s insane how crazy good Randy is. So it’s time to come for the heel kick and you know, I hit him with it and as I hit him with it, he goes, ‘Oh brother, that’s amazing’ and he falls down. It’s one of my favorite stories," said Black. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Randy Orton is reportedly not set to return to WWE yet

The Viper has been off TV for over a year due to a back injury. Before his departure, he was part of a tag team with Matt Riddle known as RK-Bros. In his final match before his hiatus, they lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos, and the title was unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to create the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The titles are currently held by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I genuinely can't wait for the return of Randy Orton.



He is missed so much. I genuinely can't wait for the return of Randy Orton.He is missed so much. https://t.co/rA4DvxNL3B

According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton is not due to return to the company yet. Many fans are expecting to see him at SummerSlam, but it hasn't been confirmed that he'll be on the show.

Do you miss Randy? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes