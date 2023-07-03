Randy Orton has been rumored for a return to WWE for a while now. With quite a few reports circulating about him possibly returning soon, as well as fans believing that he will be back wrestling, there's been a bit of confusion about the actual status of the star.

The Viper was last seen wrestling on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. He had a match against The Usos where he and Matt Riddle lost the tag team titles. It was announced soon after that his back injury was serious and that he would be going on hiatus for the rest of the year.

Since then, there have been multiple reports about the plans for Orton's return to WWE. Quite a few stars and veterans have talked about him returning as well.

Just prior to Money in the Bank, Fightful Select provided an update about his possible return. They said that they had asked about his comeback. Apparently, their WWE sources said that Randy Orton was not due to return to the company yet.

If that is indeed the case, then fans may have to wait a little longer. However, WWE sources may also be claiming this to keep The Viper's eventual return a secret.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I genuinely can't wait for the return of Randy Orton.



He is missed so much. I genuinely can't wait for the return of Randy Orton.He is missed so much. https://t.co/rA4DvxNL3B

RAW and SmackDown episodes after an event often see some returns, and fans will be keeping their eyes peeled to see if The Viper returns or not.

