"If only there was a certain Viper to even the odds" - Cryptic message from 37-year-old WWE Superstar has fans calling for Randy Orton's return

The WWE Universe is hoping to see Randy Orton make his triumphant return during a title match tomorrow at Money in the Bank 2023.

Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship tomorrow at WWE Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London. The Ring General will be putting the title on the line against Matt Riddle at the premium live event and has brutally attacked the 37-year-old superstar multiple times leading up to the match.

Ahead of his bout against the Intercontinental Champion, Matt Riddle took to Twitter to deliver a message to fans and noted that his title match is less than 24 hours away.

"It's going down in less than 24hrs Bro," tweeted Riddle.

The wrestling world reacted to Riddle's message in a variety of ways. Many fans responded with hopes that Randy Orton will return at Money in the Bank to even the odds against Imperium in case the faction attempts to interfere in the match.

PICKENSBURGH @PlCKENSBURGH @SuperKingofBros @WWE If only there was a certain viper in town to help even the odds. @SuperKingofBros @WWE If only there was a certain viper in town to help even the odds.

Randy Orton's father provides an update on his WWE return

WWE veteran Bob Orton Jr. recently shared an update about his son and when he potentially will be able to return to the company.

Randy Orton hasn't competed in a match in over a year. His last bout was on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown. The Viper teamed up with Matt Riddle in a loss to The Usos and hasn't appeared on television since.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling in May, Bob Orton Jr. stated that his son is training to return, despite the doctors advising him not to do so. The veteran added that Randy Orton is going to do what he wants to do.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do," said Bob Orton. [From 02:12 - 02:36]

You can check out the full interview with Bob Orton Jr. in the video below:

Gunther has been dominant as Intercontinental Champion since he took the title from Ricochet last year. Only time will tell if The Original Bro can overcome the odds at WWE Money in the Bank, and if he will get some help from a returning old friend in Randy Orton.

Would you like to see RK-Bro reunite when Orton returns to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes