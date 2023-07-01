WWE Hall of Famer says Randy Orton could return and align with 40-year-old Superstar (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently suggested the idea of Randy Orton returning to WWE and aligning with LA Knight.

Though he's been absent from WWE's programming since May 2022, if recent reports are to be believed, The Viper is closer to returning than ever. Even Randy Orton's former colleague Kurt Angle revealed that the 43-year-old had recovered from his back surgery and was on his path to making a comeback soon.

Fans are already cooking up various scenarios for The Legend Killer's return. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long suggested an out-the-box alliance for Orton.

The wrestling veteran mentioned that The Viper could associate with LA Knight and help him become the main event star that fans are rooting for him to become.

"Or he could make things happen for LA Knight," said Teddy Long.

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter on Randy Orton possibly becoming a commentator in WWE

On a previous edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that Randy Orton could be a good fit in WWE's commentary booth. The veteran journalist mentioned that he had heard Orton during a few guest commentator spots and thought he had the right attitude to become a heel broadcaster.

"Even becoming a commentator, I think he would be really, really good. I've heard him sit in the commentator's booth on guest appearances sometimes. Very intelligent, he's got that attitude, he's got that heel commentator attitude," said Bill Apter.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I will lose my mind when Randy Orton returns.



It has been too long. I will lose my mind when Randy Orton returns.It has been too long. https://t.co/wZAFKljb3F

Though he could certainly explore a commentating role down the line, fans want Orton to have a final hurrah inside the ring before hanging up his boots.

What do you make of Teddy Long's suggestion about The Viper teaming with LA Knight? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes