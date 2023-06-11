"He still looks like sh*t compared to all the tanned, oiled guys that go to the gym" - Former WWE manager opens up on Kevin Owens' physical appearance

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens received some mixed criticism over his appearance from wrestling legend Jim Cornette this past week.

Owens and Cornette worked together back when KO was known by the moniker Kevin Steen. Since then, both have gone their separate ways, and Kevin has earned huge success in WWE, becoming a Grand Slam Champion for the company.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran stated that Kevin Owens is at his physical peak at this point. He mentioned that KO looked much fitter than in his early days in the business.

However, Jim Cornette also pointed out that the Prizefighter was still no match for the adonis-like, well-built stars on the roster.

"I've gotta put Owens over because I think physically he looks the best he's ever looked." He continued, "So anyway, he does physically look better than he had. And it's not a rib. He still looks like sh*t compared to all the tanned, oiled guys that go to the gym. But he's easily 30 pounds lighter or more than he was in the ROH days when we asked him to lose weight," said Cornette.

The wrestling veteran further stated:

"He's tattooed his pale flabby arms to the point where even though he doesn't or can't tan, all of the really white pale skin is covered up with tattoos. Even though his gear is still somewhat baggy, they make him wash it and it matches." [From 2:00 - 3:12]

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will compete on RAW this week

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions seem to have problems with Imperium over the last few weeks.

This past Monday on RAW, Kevin Owens faced Gunther and lost to the Intercontinental Champion after some interference from Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The feud is far from over, as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will take on The Ring General and Kaiser this week on the red brand.

