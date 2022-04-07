"He stole my name"- New WWE recruit reacts to sharing his first name with Roman Reigns

One of WWE's latest recruits, Roman Macek, shares his first name with Roman Reigns and recently hinted at a future rivalry with The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns is quite possibly the most popular name in pro wrestling today. The WWE Unified Universal Champion recently defeated his biggest rival, Brock Lesnar, in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Reigns is on cloud nine as he now holds both major championships the company has to offer.

WWE recently held a tryout during WrestleMania 38 week and has offered a deal to a Duquesne football star who shares his first name with The Tribal Chief. The 6ft 2inch, 280lbs star is called Roman Macek. He has accepted WWE's offer and seems delighted over his future as a WWE Superstar.

While speaking on the Breakfast With Benz podcast, Macek recalled his WWE tryout and had some bold comments to share about Reigns. Check out his full statement below:

"There were people who were 6'7'', 6'8'', there were a few guys around my height too, probably a little skinnier and more defined. There are people in WWE around the same height. Roman Reigns, he stole my name so we have some beef there, he's about my height. I was at Monday Night Raw in Pittsburgh and I was standing front row. He's about my height, a little more cut up, he's the champion, but when someone takes your name, there is a little business to be had there," said Macek. (H/T Fightful)

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in all of WWE

Roman Reigns is currently a SmackDown-exclusive wrestler. He has held the Universal Championship for about 600 days at this point. After WrestleMania 38's big win over Brock Lesnar, Reigns now holds the WWE Championship as well.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns In a world of my own creation. In a world of my own creation. https://t.co/12uiNP3X3D

As for Roman Macek, he has the right look and build to make it big in WWE. He will have to spend a lengthy period of time at the WWE Performance Center before moving on to the big leagues. It would certainly be interesting to know what The Tribal Chief thinks of Macek's comments about him.

What do you think? Do you believe Roman Macek has it in him to light the wrestling world on fire?

