"He wasn't supposed to last 1 year in the WWE" - John Morrison pays heartfelt tribute to The Miz 

John Morrison shared a post on Twitter paying a heartfelt tribute and showing his appreciation for The Miz.

The A-Lister is set to defend his WWE Championship this week on RAW against Bobby Lashley. Despite the odds being heavily against him, John Morrison revealed via social media that he will continue to support The Miz.

The tweet included a few pictures of the duo that were taken on the RAW after Elimination Chamber and a heartfelt tribute to the current WWE Champion

The message was addressed not just to The Miz, but to the WWE Universe as well. Morrison heaped praise on The A-Lister's accomplishments in WWE and opened up about his tag team partner's attitude towards his colleagues.

Here is a little portion of the message posted by the former Intercontinental Champion.

"Congrats to WWE Champion @Mikethemiz!!! Sometimes sitting in the locker room feels like sitting in a bucked full of lobsters - Everyone pulling each other down. The Miz has always been the opposite - Even when he's down he puts positive enegry out to his inner circle. & when he stands victoriously with his hands raised, he is the type to reach back and help his friends up because their success is his success. He was never supposed to be WWE Champion. He wasn't even supposed to last 1 year in the WWE... He's won the WWE Championship twice because he doesn't care what critics think or say about him. He knows how to win." Morrison tweeted.

The Guru Of Greatness went on to take a shot at The Hurt Business and said that Lashley would replace his fellow faction members in a heartbeat. Morrison concluded by saying that he will have The Miz's back during his title defense. You can see the entire tweet below.

The Miz will be counting on John Morrison this Monday

The A-Lister will need all the help he can get on this week's RAW when he defends the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. The CEO Of Hurt Business has been on a roll recently and shocked everyone last week when he manhandled Braun Strowman on the red brand.

That being said, The Miz will definitely have some tricks up his sleeve. We can surely expect to see John Morrison interfere during the match as well.

Do you think The Miz can defeat Bobby Lashley with the help of John Morrison? Will The Miz reach WrestleMania 37 as WWE Champion? Let us know down below.