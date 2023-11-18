"He has to take it" - 10-time WWE champion must dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE continues to remind us that Roman Reigns is still very much a target for Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is yet to finish his story, with WrestleMania 40 being viewed as the potential date he finally defeats The Tribal Chief. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels the same way, too.

Last night's episode of SmackDown saw another mini-chapter written in the saga between Rhodes and The Bloodline. Appearing on the show to speak with Nick Aldis, Cody saved LA Knight from a two-on-one beatdown by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Speaking about his involvement with The Bloodline on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated Cody Rhodes has to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40:

"We're working to WrestleMania 40 with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. I would think that if they're ever going to do anything with Cody, he has to capitalize then. The first one - (WrestleMania) 39 - we could work with that. But 40, I think it's Cody's time; he has to take it. And we'll see what he can do there," said Dutch Mantell. (57:50-58:11)

The American Nightmare lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but remains WWE's most over babyface. This is a great sign for him heading into The Show of Shows next year.

