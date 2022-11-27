"He was taking all the spotlight"- Current WWE star reflects on his alliance with Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Austin Theory shared his thoughts on his alliance with Seth Rollins during his first run on the main roster.

The 25-year-old worked together with The Visionary during his first stint on the main roster in 2020, where he was the latter's disciple along with Buddy Murphy. However, the alliance didn't last long, as Theory was soon sent back to NXT.

During a recent edition of The Bump ahead of Survivor Series, Austin Theory stressed that Rollins never mentored him and that he had to work in the former Universal Champion's shadow during their time together.

"Seth never mentored me. I was just walking around with that while he was taking all the spotlight. Nobody remembers who Austin Theory was back then. Nobody. But I guarantee you the one person that will remember who I am is Seth Rollins after tonight," said Theory. [From 32:29 to 32:45]

Austin Theory will be in action against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

After a meteoric rise in WWE in his second stint on the main roster, Austin Theory has been on a downward spiral in the last few weeks. The 25-year-old has been on the losing end of his matches more often.

The former NXT star also failed in his attempt to win the United States Championship after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Rollins. Theory was inches away from victory when he was attacked by Bobby Lashley, which led to the Visionary retaining the title.

The 25-year-old will have a chance to reclaim the Stars and Stripes title at Survivor Series tonight as he takes on Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match for the United States Championship. The rising star has displayed newfound aggression since his devastating loss three weeks back.

Theory defeated Mustafa Ali on the red brand earlier this week and is more motivated than ever to win back the United States title. However, his task won't be easy as he'll be going up against two top stars on the WWE roster.

Do you think Austin Theory will emerge victorious at Survivor Series? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

