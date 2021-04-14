"He had tears in his eyes" - Edge's reaction during emotional WrestleMania 37 segment revealed

WrestleMania 37 was a pretty special event for the WWE as it marked the return of live fans to the company's shows.

25,000+ fans attended the two-night show at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and Vince McMahon kicked off the proceedings on day one with an emotional welcoming segment.

Several WWE roster members flanked Vince McMahon during the opening segment of WrestleMania 37, and the Superstars were visibly overwhelmed by the moving moment.

Rhea Ripley spoke about the segment during an interview with TV Insider. The new RAW Women's Champion revealed that Edge had tears in his eyes after seeing fans in attendance for the first time in over a year, and she was also trying hard to hold her emotions together.

Rhea Ripley accomplished a life-long dream at WrestleMania 37, and she couldn't have been any prouder of her performance.

"It was crazy walking through the curtain and seeing the crowd and how excited they were. All my dreams were coming true. It was something I worked toward for a long time. I was trying to hold it all together, telling myself, "Don't cry." Then I looked over to Edge near me, and he had tears in his eyes. He nodded at me and winked. I just lost it. I could not hold it together," said Ripley.

An encouraging fan sign reassured Rhea Ripley and helped her get a grip on the grand occasion.

"Then I saw this fan in the front saying, "Hey Rhea! You got this. You're going to kill it" — giving me this pep talk. Next thing I know, I'm being shown on the big screen."

What's next for Rhea Ripley after WrestleMania 37?

Rhea Ripley brought her A-game and dethroned Asuka as the RAW Women's Champion on night two of WrestleMania 37. The Australian WWE Superstar defended her newly won title against Asuka on the RAW after WrestleMania 37.

The match didn't have a conclusive finish as the returning Charlotte Flair attacked Asuka and Ripley.

"So to all you DELUSIONAL WWE fans at home who think that I steal opportunities from your favorites, no no no. I create the opportunities. This is the NEW Charlotte Flair! You will all BOW DOWN to your 13-time Women's Champion!"@MsCharlotteWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vJ3UncPpzm — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021

WWE is building up towards a three-way program for the RAW Women's title, and Ripley, Flair, and Asuka could battle it out for the championship at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16th.