The post-TLC episode of RAW has not been received well, as the fans expected a lot more from Vince McMahon's company following last week's all-time low ratings. While RAW had a few bright sparks, such as Alexa Bliss' segment with Randy Orton (which also sadly had a flaw), the Red brand's latest offering had several baffling booking decisions.

As always, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone sat down to review the latest episode of RAW on SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW show.

While breaking down the episode, Vince Russo spoke about Vince McMahon's creative influence on the product. Russo outrightly stated that Vince McMahon is not a television writer.

Russo, who served as the Head Writer for WWE during the Attitude Era, said that he learned a lot from fellow creative team member, Ed Ferrara, back in the day. Russo and Ferrara had a significant role in how the storylines and characters were portrayed during WWE's heyday.

Here's what Russo said:

"Chris, I'm telling you, bro, this is it in a nutshell. I'm telling you. He (Vince McMahon) is not a television writer. He is not, bro; there is an art to television writing. And I'll tell you that Chris, Ed Ferrara taught me a lot. Ed worked in Hollywood. He had written 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids', Weird Science, he had written a couple of movies. Ed was a television writer. So, Ed really took me under his wing when it came to that aspect of storytelling and characters."

Vince Russo said that McMahon has never received training in television writing. Russo also explained that the creative team used to give Vince McMahon the entire show when he was still in the WWE. While Vince McMahon made his tweaks to the whole script, the WWE Boss was not writing the show.

Russo claimed that Vince McMahon never got a blank sheet of paper when he worked in the WWE.

"Vince has never been trained in television writing. He doesn't know how to do it. I have said this a million times. If you give Vince a blank sheet of paper, this is what you're going to get. We did not give Vince a blank sheet of paper. We gave him the whole show. So, he was able to look at this entire show and make his Vince McMahon tweaks within the show. He was not the guy writing the show."

He is not a television writer; he is a wrestling promoter: Vince Russo on Vince McMahon

Vince Russo said that Vince McMahon is a wrestling promoter who now believes he is a writer. Russo, himself, admitted that he is not a promoter and found the job very challenging when he attempted to run his shows.

"Today, bro, he is the guy writing the show. He is not a television writer, he is a wrestling promoter. There is nothing wrong with that, but being a wrestling promoter doesn't mean you are a TV writer. I'm not a wrestling promoter. I ran a couple of my own shows. It was the hardest thing I ever had to do, and I hated it. I am not a promoter. I mean, I know because I tried it. I guess Vince believes that he is a television writer."

