Bret Hart seems to have made peace with former WWE official Earl Hebner and the two veterans occasionally text each other.

Bret Hart's relationship with Earl Hebner took a massive hit after the Montreal Screwjob in 1997. The former WWE Champion wasn't on good terms with Hebner for long following the infamous incident. As time passed, Hart and Hebner mended fences, and the two seem to have left their differences in the past.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Earl Hebner opened up about his relationship with Hart and revealed that they are now great friends. Check out his full comments below:

"A couple of years ago, I was on a house show with Bret, and I wasn’t going to go because he was on it. He wanted me and my brother to come to the show, so we came to the show. I think it was Big Time Wrestling or something like that. He brought us to the ring, he put us over, and he hugged us. From that day on, we’ve been great friends. I text him now and then, and he texts me back. Once in a while, we’ll talk to each other on the phone.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bret Hart had a hunch that things were going to go haywire at Survivor Series 1997

Hart has previously spoken up about the Montreal Screwjob on various occasions. As per the WWE Hall of Famer, he had a feeling that Vince McMahon and others were going to try to pull the screwjob off in some manner. Hart also believed that Earl Hebner was someone that he could trust.

"I was well under the understanding that they were going to try and scr*w me that day somehow. I was just determined not to let it happen. Earl is a victim of being a coward. I told Earl the night before. I said, 'They're going to ask you to scr*w me tomorrow.'"[H/T WrestlingInc]

The Montreal Screwjob will always remain one of the most infamous incidents in WWE history, something that has changed the landscape of the business forever. Thankfully, Hart has seemingly moved on, and so has Earl Hebner. Hart is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and is one of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle.

