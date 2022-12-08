"He was tired of being broke" – WWE legend on Brock Lesnar's past financial struggles

Jim Ross has recalled how Brock Lesnar was motivated by finances in the early days of his WWE career.

Although Ross is best known as a commentator, he was also responsible for assembling the WWE roster in the 1990s and 2000s. Several stars of the future came through the ranks at WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system between 2000 and 2002, including Brock Lesnar.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross discussed the agreement he struck with The Beast Incarnate's former Minnesota Wrestling coach J Robinson. He also reflected on the 10-time WWE world champion's desire to become wealthy as a rookie performer:

"We made a deal with J Robinson that we would not sign Brock [until the end of the wrestling season] because Brock wanted money," Ross said. "Brock wanted money right away [in WWE]. He was tired of being broke. I think he was probably getting tired of the camps and the training and the practices, being in school, the structured situation. That wasn't his idea of a good time." [From 1:13:06 – 1:13:29]

Lesnar won the NCAA Division I heavyweight wrestling championship before joining WWE's OVW territory in 2000. He moved to the main roster in 2002 and immediately became one of the company's star performers.

How did Brock Lesnar compare to his OVW co-workers?

Batista and John Cena were among the other high-profile names in Brock Lesnar's OVW class.

Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton & Batista. GREATNESS 🏻 When you talk about greatest debuts in WWE history, i think The OVW Class of 2002 takes the win.Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton & Batista. GREATNESS When you talk about greatest debuts in WWE history, i think The OVW Class of 2002 takes the win.Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton & Batista. GREATNESS 🙏🏻 https://t.co/kYq9Im34we

Jim Ross instantly knew that Cena was destined for greatness after his first meeting with the 16-time WWE world champion:

"I took a red-eye [flight] back from California and told Vince [McMahon], I said, 'I just saw the guy that's gonna headline WrestleMania in about five years. I think he thought I was high or something. I just had that belief. John Cena was it." [From 1:13:45 – 1:13:58]

Like Cena, Batista impressed Ross at the start of his career due to his imposing presence and believability as a character:

"Then you look at guys like Batista, his look alone, you talk about turning heads in airports. He'd turn heads in a school for the blind. He was scary looking. And as we have seen in his movie success, a very bright, talented guy." [From 1:13:59 – 1:14:18]

Randy Orton and Shelton Benjamin were also part of the OVW class with Batista, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena. All five men went on to become main roster stars for several years.

