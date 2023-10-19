John Cena was an ubiquitous presence in WWE for close to two decades, before taking a back seat in the recent years. He has worked with wrestlers from multiple eras of WWE, and one of those wrestlers has now shared what teaming with John Cena was like.

The former star in question is Japanese wrestler Yoshi Tatsu. Tatsu was signed by the company in 2007, and challenged for the tag team and ECW titles during his tenure with the company. He wrestled across the RAW, Smackdown, and now defunct ECW brands, and even competed in the tournament to crown the inaugral NXT Tag Team Champions.

Tatsu was released from his WWE contract in 2014. Before his release, he got an opportunity to team with Cena in a show in Japan. He recently shared his experiece of teaming with the 16-time World Champion on his recently started Youtube channel. You can read his entire comments and watch the clip below.

"When I tagged with him, when I heard from the office, I was very happy because he was top of WWE, like not only WWE, he was top of the wrestling world, right? All over the world, he was top, so yeah so when I was very older, I was really happy," said Yoshi. (0:34-1:08)

Yoshi Tatsu's career after his WWE release

Tatsu, real name Naofumi Yamamoto, was signed by WWE from NJPW where he had started his training as a professional wrestler. After his release in 2014, he wrestled for a few independent promotions, before moving back to the company he was started with.

On his return, he feuded with the Bullet Club, and lost his return match to AJ Styles. He would go on to form a short lived team with Hiroshi Tanahashi in the company, before he would leave in 2017. Tatsu is currently signed to All Japan Pro Wrestling where he has been in action since 2017.

