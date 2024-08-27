"He totally could have" - Liv Morgan sends a message to WWE, defends Dominik Mysterio after he pins Rey Mysterio on RAW

Liv Morgan has sent a message to WWE after The Judgment Day's victory on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Last night on the red show, The Judgment Day defeated the Latino World Order with Dominik pinning his father, Rey Mysterio. Since aligning with Morgan, Dominik has pinned his father on two separate occasions.

On Instagram, WWE posted a video of The Judgment Day's victory, claiming that Dominik couldn't have pinned his father without Morgan's assistance. Responding to the claim, the reigning WWE Women's World Champion stated that he could have but she preferred helping her stablemate.

"He totally could have but I'm always happy to help Daddy Dom."

Check out a screenshot of Morgan's response:

LWO's Zelina Vega also has her sights set on Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley. However, another superstar who has Morgan and her WWE Women's World Championship on her radar is Zelina Vega.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Vega put the RAW women's division on notice ahead of her match against Shayna Baszler. She also namedropped Morgan, whom she previously unsuccessfully challenged for the Women's World Championship. The LWO member said:

"I just had to make sure that I took care of the brains of the operation. But the message isn’t just for Sonya or Shayna or Zoey, or Liv for that matter. It’s for anybody that wants to get in my way. Because I have one goal, and I’m not gonna stop until I accomplish it."

Morgan is currently focused on the upcoming Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event. She is set to team up with Dominik Mysterio for a Mixed Tag Team Match against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

After The Judgment Day's victory over the Latino World Order on RAW, The Terror Twins ambushed the heel faction. However, Liv Morgan came to Dom's rescue, as the duo escaped alongside Finn Balor.

