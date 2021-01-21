"He tried too hard to be cute" - Eric Bischoff takes a dig at four-time WWE World Champion

Eric Bischoff recently called out a former four-time WWE Champion for overplaying his character and not doing a good job. 'Eazy E' said that he did not like Shawn Michaels during his time as part of the second incarnation of D-Generation X. Eric Bischoff also said that Michaels tried too hard to be cute and funny and Triple H did a better job of acting naturally, in comparison.

Shawn Michaels was the founding member of DX along with Triple H and Chyna. However, soon after Shawn Michaels left WWE, Triple H took over and revamped the group. In 2007, the duo got back and continued where they left off as DX.

Speaking on 83 weeks, Eric Bischoff said that he was not a fan of Shawn Michaels' character portrayal during the second run of DX. Bischoff thought that Micheals overplayed his act to a certain extent.

It should be pretty obvious that it was. It was entertaining as hell. They knocked it out of the park. I wasn’t as big of a fan of Shawn Michaels’ character in DX. I think he overplayed it. He tried too hard to be cute. Only by 10 or 20 percent – it wasn’t horrible overacting, but Triple H seemed a lot more natural at it. (H/t: 411Mania)

Eric Bischoff on if Shawn Michaels was having fun in DX or not

Eric Bischoff praised Triple H by saying that he did not have to force his act, whereas Bischoff thought that Shawn Michaels seemed to be trying a bit too hard. 'Eazy E also stated that one reason behind his observation could be that Michaels was thoroughly enjoying himself and did not care about how it looked on-screen.

He (Triple H) didn’t have to force it quite as hard, and I think he was having a lot more fun with it, or maybe it was vice versa. Maybe the reason Shawn was overacting as much as he did was because he was having fun with it.

