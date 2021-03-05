"He is truly the guy" - WWE Hall Of Famer has high praise for Roman Reigns

Hall Of Famer Booker T has heaped praise on current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, and said that The Tribal Chief has proved he is the 'guy' in WWE.

A lot of wrestlers have weighed in on the upcoming WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Edge at this year's WrestleMania, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is no different.

On the latest edition of Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time Hall Of Famer discussed this year's WrestleMania main event. The former World Champion said that it would be hard for Edge at the Grandest Stage Of Them All as he doesn't quite match up to The Tribal Chief at the moment.

Booker T believes that Roman Reigns is a beast at the moment and he truly has become the guy in WWE.

" Roman's a beast, man. Roman has proved that he is truly the guy I really feel that way, not just because he said it but because the guy a top-notch worker. He's a top-notch entertainer. He's a top-notch performer. He knows the playbook. You know, he knows what Shakespeare is all about. You go out there and make it work, and that's why everybody right now -- Come on, man, all eyes on Roman just two years ago, everybody had no love for this guy. So obviously, he knows what he's doing. Obviously, he knew what he was doing back then. But, you know, maybe people wanted something, you know before you know they was ready to actually give it to him. But right now, Roman is truly the guy, and I'm looking forward to it," said Booker T.

Booker T says it will be a great feel-good story if Edge defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

When it came to predicting the outcome of this WrestleMania 37 match, Booker T said that The Rated-R Superstar will beat Roman Reigns and leave the Show Of Shows with the Universal Championship around his waist. He said that the Rated-R Superstar's win at WrestleMania this year would be like a Cinderella story.

"If I had to bet money on it, it would be a great feel-good story. You know if Edge went out there and pulled it off, you know after retirement coming back almost look like he perhaps may have to go back to retirement, you know from getting injured again come back, you know, wins the Rumble going to WrestleMania takes on Roman, wins, Cinderella story. Of course, man, everybody would love to see it, man," said Booker T.

However, the Hall Of Famer went on to caution the fans that WWE isn't always about the happy ending and we shouldn't be surprised if Roman Reigns retains the title.

