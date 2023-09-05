"He wasn't the Ultimate Warrior; just the Ultimate Whiner"-Fans can't believe CM Punk's video where he was taking shots at WWE one year back

WWE fans were left in disbelief when they saw a video of CM Punk taking shots at the Stamford-based promotion one year back.

Punk's career in WWE lasted for almost a decade, from 2005 to 2014, during which he managed to become one of the biggest names in the business by winning several titles. The superstar was at the peak of his career when he controversially left the company and declared his retirement from wrestling.

However, after some appearances in Independent wrestling promotions, he signed a contract with AEW in 2021. Punk was recently released from his contract by Tony Khan after a controversial brawl that broke out following the recent All In PPV, where the All Elite President claimed he felt threatened by the former.

A fan took to Twitter to post a one-year-old video of CM Punk, in which he can be seen taking shots at the Stamford-based company. They noted how things have turned for the worse for Punk as he is rumored to be headed to the promotion he was slandering 16 months ago.

"It's insane to think that just 16 months ago, Punk was slandering WWE on AEW TV while MJF did the "bidding war" thing. Now, Punk is likely going to WWE while MJF is a company man for AEW. How the tables turned."

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans were quick to notice the post and started commenting. One fan took a hilarious shot at Punk by calling him "the Ultimate Whiner."

A fan thinks if he signs with WWE, then he is going to be released from there, too.

One fan believes he will become a hypocrite if he goes back to the Stamford-based promotion.

A fan noted how Cody Rhodes slandered the Stamford-based promotion as well when he destroyed Triple H's throne in AEW.

One fan feels CM Punk needs the Stamford-based promotion more than the company needs him.

WWE might try to sign CM Punk, believes Dave Meltzer

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently said that the Stamford-based promotion might sign CM Punk as he is a free agent now and talked about why they did not sign him ten months ago.

"Dave Meltzer said on WOR that while WWE didn’t pursue Punk when he was pursuing an AEW buyout ten months ago, they might when he’s a true free agent: 'You just don’t know. It’s different people in charge. It’s a different time.'”

Some fans want to see the former World Heavyweight Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Only time will tell if the company will make a move to sign him or not.

Do you want to see CM Punk back in the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

