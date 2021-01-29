'He is the uncoolest person you would ever meet in your life' - Former WWE Writer shoots on Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo sat down for an interview with SK Wrestling's Lee Walker, and the former WWE writer opened up about Vince McMahon, Gangrel, and The Brood.

Russo worked for the WWE when Gangrel made waves in the company with his Vampire gimmick.

Gangrel has noted in the past that Vince McMahon was never a fan of the vampire gimmick. The WWE Boss himself had told Gangrel that the character 'would never see the light of the day'; however, other creative team members' efforts compelled McMahon to give it a shot.

Why didn't Vince McMahon see any potential in Gangrel's gimmick?

Vince Russo explained that Vince McMahon was already 50 years old when he was in the WWE. The former WWE head writer said that Vince McMahon might be the 'uncoolest' and the most unhip person he had seen in his life.

Here are Russo's shoot comments on Vince McMahon:

"Here's one thing about Vince McMahon. Listen, bro, I started working with Vince; I actually think when I was working there, Vince McMahon turned 50. I think. So, I did not know Vince until his 50s, but bro, I can tell you this, the time that I worked with Vince McMahon, and I will extend myself and say like, this kind of goes for the whole McMahon family, but more Vince than anybody else. Vince McMahon is the uncoolest, unhippest person you would ever meet in your life."

'He doesn't have a clue' - Vince Russo feels Vince McMahon does not have his finger on the pulse

Russo believed that given Vince McMahon's position and influence, one would expect the WWE Head to be more in touch with the current trends and developments, but that has not been the case.

Russo reiterated his statement that Vince McMahon is the least cool person he'd come across.

"Like I said, man, to this day, I don't think I have met anybody more unhip than Vince McMahon. And, the fact of the matter is, if anybody, this should be the guy that's got his finger on the pulse of society, of what's going on, and what's in and what's out and what's hot and what's not. Bro, when it comes to coolness, this guy, he doesn't have a clue."

