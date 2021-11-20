"He doesn't understand the business" - Former WWE manager gets honest about Nick Khan after releases (Exclusive)

The latest round of WWE releases has brought the focus back to the company's questionable business policies, which are believed to have been spearheaded by President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan. Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinions on the powerful executive during this week's episode of Smack Talk.

The former WWE manager stated that Nick Khan did not understand wrestling and felt that his primary job was to maximize the company's profits.

Mantell said Vince McMahon, his family, and the creative team have separate duties that don't come under Khan's department. He even alluded that the President and Chief Revenue Officer himself could get cut if WWE falters from a financial standpoint.

"Because the guy running the company doesn't understand wrestling. What's his name? What's his first name? Nick Khan, he doesn't understand the business, he's got one job, it's the bottom line, that's all his job is. Creative handles to make it interesting or not, Vince handles what he handles, and the kids handle what they handle. He has to handle, strictly, the bottom line, and that's how he is going to be just, or guess what, he's going to be cut!" said Dutch Mantell.

Dutch Mantell says WWE is only answerable to its shareholders

WWE has reportedly reverted to its old hiring requirements as the promotion is once again only looking for young and physically imposing wrestlers.

Dutch Mantell said that Vince McMahon's company had merely gone back to its format from the 80s and 90s. The respected personality also spoke about how WWE officials are only answerable to shareholders.

Unfortunately for fans, higher-ups aren't expected to make any drastic changes to the product that could affect their status as a publicly-traded company.

"That was their format back in the 90s, 80s. They wanted young, but they wanted those big guys. So, if you were like 220 (pounds), you were too small. They wanted you to be 280, 300, 6'5, 6'6. So, if that's their format, if that's their model for who they want, it's a public company, but it's still, if that's their type of way they want to book it and present their talent, it may not be right to us, but they're not answering to us. They are answering to their shareholders. I think they are going to have a little bit of a legal problem out of that, I guess. But pro football does it," Mantell stated.

Dutch Mantell reacted to the recent releases and was particularly surprised by the departures of three superstars. You can read what he had to say right here.

