"I don't understand that at all" - WWE Veteran admits to being surprised by Hit Row's release (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell reacted to the recent WWE releases on this week's Smack Talk episode, and the wrestling veteran revealed that he couldn't understand the rationale behind releasing Hit Row.

WWE called up the former NXT stable to SmackDown during the Draft, and early reports suggested that the promotion even had big plans for the group.

However, all four stable members have since been released, and Dutch Mantell was admittedly shocked by WWE's decision. While the timing of Hit Row's release did catch him off guard, Mantell was aware of WWE's altered business direction, which has seen the company release more than 80 wrestlers in 2021.

"So, that may have had; they may have let them go as a set, I guess. What surprises me is that Hit Row, they (WWE) just brought those guys there. I didn't know who they were, and they have already let them go. I don't understand that at all, but that's the way it is," Mantell said.

Dutch Mantell noted that while every WWE release requires Vince McMahon's stamp of approval, Nick Khan was most likely the mastermind behind the budget cuts.

The former WWE manager compared the present-day WWE to a pro football team, where talent departures are standard practice.

Mantell continued:

"See, I think people forget that these releases; I don't know if they come off from Vince, or they got this new guy (Nick Khan) there," Mantell added. "He doesn't look at it in the same lens that we're looking at it, but Morrison has been there what, for four years now? Five years? And sometimes, it's like a pro football team; if they don't need you, they don't need you. All they do is, they have got to run it by Vince, and Vince says, 'Yeah, let him go.'"

Backstage news on Hit Row's WWE release

As expected, the rumor mill has been in overdrive since WWE released eight superstars on Thursday. People backstage at the company were surprised by the recent set of releases, and the majority of the focus has been on Hit Row's exit.

Reports state that one of the group's members had heat behind the scenes, but that might not have been the only reason for their release. WWE reportedly even had some creative plans lined up for Hit Row, but the sudden departure of the entire group was the last thing anyone foresaw.

The released WWE stars have 90-day non-compete clauses, and one of Hit Row's most prominent names has already attracted attention from some major wrestling companies. What do you think lies ahead for Hit Row? Let us know your views in the comments section.

