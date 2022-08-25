"He understands I'm his biggest threat" - 5-time Champion claims Roman Reigns knows how dangerous he is

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle next weekend, but it may not be as straightforward as Reigns hopes.

Roman has held the Championships for 724 days as of writing, being able to brush aside all the challengers that came his way with the help of The Usos, but as part of his recent appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre made it clear that even The Tribal Chief is aware of how dangerous he is.

"One hundred percent, I've seen it in the backstage segment with Sami Zayn, which was highly entertaining, Sami does crack me up. Except when he gets in my business and he gets his face kicked off. I saw the change in Roman, he understands that I'm not the same as everybody else, he understands I'm his biggest threat. A lot of times when Roman goes into these big matches it's almost a foregone conclusion that he's going to get his hand raised in the end, not with a Brock Lesnar he got everybody and the kitchen sink and a truck involved in the last match. I beat Brock with my own two hands in an empty warehouse by myself in five minutes, he knows how dangerous I am, I'm not going to sugarcoat it, I'm going in there to beat him and to beat him quick." [27:58-28:38]

The match will take place live from Cardiff, Wales, and the Scottish Warrior's homeland.

Drew McIntyre is battling Roman Reigns in front of his hometown crowd

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have faced off several times in the past, including as part of WrestleMania. However, next weekend will be different because even if Reigns brings along The Usos, McIntyre will have the home advantage.

It is believed that WWE wanted to allow Drew McIntyre to win in the UK and there are several ways this could happen, with rumors suggesting that McIntyre could battle Reigns for just one of the titles which would ensure he would leave Cardiff as Champion.

