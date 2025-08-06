"He used alcohol as an excuse" - Wrestling veteran points out the reason Hulk Hogan was buried in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling during his entire in-ring career. His passing last month came as a big blow to the entire industry, given his contributions to the field. However, ever since his N-word comment was revealed, he has proved to be a divisive figure.

Following his controversial statement, Hogan was released from WWE in 2015. But he returned when the promotion struck a deal with Saudi Arabia. Officials reportedly wanted The Hulkster to be involved in the first major show the promotion organized in the Middle East, and Vince McMahon agreed to hire him, contingent on an apology from Hogan.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently said that Hogan's comments buried him within WWE. On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran claimed that Hogan used alcohol as an excuse for his comments, rather than owning up to his mistake, which damaged his reputation.

"Quite honestly, he [Stevie Ray] said, and this is a black guy saying this, he said, Hogan probably didn't know what to say. So, he used alcohol as an excuse, but bro, that buried him in that company. And, bro, I think that's what they're going to remember more than the actual use of the word. All they wanted him to say was, 'You know what, man, I'm human. I made a mistake,'" Russo said. [From 3:10 onwards]

Hulk Hogan continued to make sporadic appearances for the promotion until January 2025, much to the dislike of the majority of the WWE Universe. His last appearance for the promotion came earlier this year, when he appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere.

