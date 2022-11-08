"He does what Vince McMahon does" – Wrestling veteran slams Triple H's creative direction after Austin Theory's major loss (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed how Triple H and Vince McMahon's creative ideas were similar.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned how Triple H had buried talents like Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali by not giving them enough screen time. He added that it makes no sense to underutilize a performer on the company's payroll.

"He does what Vince McMahon does that I never did one time in my career. Not one time and that's blatantly bury people. You saw it on this show, you saw with Theory on this show, you saw it with Ali on this show. Why would you want to bury in anyway shape or form a player on your roster that you're paying? What is the logic of burying anybody on your own roster? It makes no sense to me." (27:50 - 28:26)

The wrestling veteran also said that he never 'buried' any talent during his time in the company, regardless of their backstage reputation.

"I never did that to any talent because that's the thing Chris [Featherstone] and I talk about this with wrestlers all the time when they get involved in creative. The roster I had, it was nobody on the roster like that I disliked and that I now there was some that were hard to work with but you know, listen man when you're in the entertainment business some people are going to be hard to work with. I never blatantly buried anybody." (29:00 - 29:40)

Theory unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on this week's RAW while attempting to capture Seth Rollins' United States Championship. Moreover, the upstart has seemingly lost momentum since Vince McMahon's retirement.

Vince Russo criticized Triple H for a recent RAW segment

Vince Russo heavily criticized Triple H for the opening segment of this week's RAW, which featured The Bloodline and The New Day.

During the same post-RAW show, Russo noted that the feud between The Usos and Riddle made no sense to him. The veteran added that the segment provided an underwhelming build to the Six-Man Tag Team Match between The Bloodline and The New Day & Matt Riddle.

Russo said:

"Off the bat, this promo is going nowhere. The crowd is not reacting (...) Then Riddle comes out, and again, here's another great Triple H storyline, 'Oh bro, you hit my bongo so we need to have a match.' Brilliant freaking storyline. This is trash. This went on, with absolutely no story whatsoever (...) This went on until 6:40 my time. 40 minutes of what a freaking waste of freaking time."

It will be interesting to see what the next episode of RAW has in store for fans. Do you think stars like Theory and Riddle can bounce back from their recent losses? Only time will tell.

