"He didn't wanna hurt her" - Veteran comments on Triple H's relationship with WWE legend (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently stated that Triple H seemingly hid his relationship with Stephanie McMahon as he didn't want to hurt Chyna.

Back in the late '90s, when both The Game and Chyna were a part of the D-Generation X in WWE, their on-screen association slowly blossomed into an off-screen one as well. However, the two parted ways in 2000, and The Game eventually married his current wife, Stephanie McMahon, a few years later in 2003.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed that Triple H began his relationship with Stephanie behind Chyna's back. However, Russo added The Game didn't want to hurt the late legend, which is why he did not confess to having fallen for Stephanie for a long time.

Vince Russo also disclosed that Chyna herself told him that she wasn't hurt by The Game falling in love with Stephanie McMahon but by how she found out about it.

"Bro, I will tell you this about Hunter. He cared about her so much bro, she did not know how to tell her. He did not want to hurt her. He knew what it would do to her. It's not like he was a guy cheating behind her back like he was getting away with something. Chyna told me this herself. 'Vince, people fall in love. I get it.' He fell in love with Stephanie. She had no problem with that. She had a problem with the way she found out. But I know Paul didn't tell her because he didn't wanna hurt her," said Vince Russo. (3:23 - 4:08)

Jim Ross reveals why WWE didn't renew Chyna's contract in 2001

Jim Ross recently revealed why WWE didn't offer a new contract to Chyna in 2001. Speaking on his podcast Grilling JR, Ross, who also worked as the company's Head of Talent Relations back then, stated that Chyna's attitude problems were why the company didn't extend her a new deal.

"I think her conduct and her mood and attitude quickly eliminated her from consideration from another contract," Russo said.

WWE @WWE #WWEonAE @ChynaJoanLaurer was larger than life and changed the game for every woman that followed. Relive her story during an all-new Biography: WWE Legends this Sunday at 8/7c as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on @AETV .@ChynaJoanLaurer was larger than life and changed the game for every woman that followed. Relive her story during an all-new Biography: WWE Legends this Sunday at 8/7c as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on @AETV. #WWEonAE https://t.co/17TpgiAL7T

Chyna is considered a pioneer of intergender wrestling in WWE, as she competed with the likes of Chris Jericho, Jeff Jarrett, Eddie Guerrero, and others.

