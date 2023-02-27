Jim Ross says he couldn't give late legend a new WWE contract because of attitude issues

Jim Ross served as the head of talent relations in WWE from 1997 to 2005, making him one of the most important men in professional wrestling. He recently recalled the uncomfortable situation when it came to dealing with Chyna in the fallout of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's relationship beginning.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about how Vince McMahon gave him a heads-up about the fact that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon began dating in 2000. Given JR's position as the head of talent relations, he was the one who had to deal with the fallout as Chyna would soon unceremoniously exit WWE.

Jim Ross stated that Chyna's attitude was the reason why WWE never offered her another contract:

"I think her conduct and her mood and attitude quickly eliminated her from consideration from another contract," (H/T WINC)

Jim Ross slammed Chyna's last WrestleMania match

This isn't the first time that JR has been critical of The Ninth Wonder of the World. On a 2021 edition of Grillin JR', the AEW commentator slammed Chyna's WrestleMania X7 match against Ivory, where she beat her to become the WWE Women's Champion:

"It's embarrassing. You don't go to WrestleMania, you're going to win the title in front of 67,000+ people, and you don't put out the effort that the match, the place, the time, and the opponent deserved. Totally unprofessional, in my view."

That would mark Chyna's last WrestleMania appearance as she left the company later that year, but not before vacating the Women's title. There have been various accounts of her departure, with JR stating earlier that it was mutually agreed between her and WWE. In contrast, Vince Russo stated that Chyna had a meeting and was later sent a fax being told that she wasn't needed anymore.

