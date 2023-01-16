"He didn't wanna talk to them" - WWE legend not interested in working with Vince McMahon; praises Triple H (Exclusive)

WWE legend Dutch Mantell recently stated that he would prefer to work with Triple H over Vince McMahon, as the former was more open to feedback.

It's no secret that things have shaken up again in WWE with McMahon's shocking return. He was elected as the Executive Chairman of the board and is set to closely negotiate the upcoming media rights and a potential sale of the company.

Although some feared Vince McMahon could also reclaim his booking powers, Triple H reportedly held a meeting backstage, making it clear to talent that there would be no change in the creative team. Moreover, he also quashed rumors of WWE being sold already, saying it could take much longer.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained the biggest issue with Vince McMahon being in control of creative. Mantell stated that while HHH was open to feedback, McMahon only spoke to those who agreed with his vision. He added that if Vince was set on something, it was hard to change his mind.

"I still think Triple H knows exactly what to do. Maybe not exactly what to do, but I think he listens to people. I don't think Vince listens to a lot of people. I think Vince would go back, and he was always almost like a hermit back in his office, and he would only talk to certain people, and he wanted them to say certain things he agreed with, or he didn't wanna talk to them. So when he was set on something, he was set on it."

The former manager added that, unlike Vince McMahon, Triple H could be convinced to alter his vision. Mantell mentioned that he would prefer to work with someone like The Game as he's much easier to deal with than the 77-year-old.

"Maybe Triple H can be convinced that if we swerve a little bit here, that would be better, and then you gotta bring all your other players into the vision, and he may agree with it. So I would rather work with a guy like Triple H, who could see the possibility of changing the direction a little bit than Vince, who's dead set on it," said Dutch Mantell. (4:06 - 5:00)

Dutch Mantell on Vince McMahon's motivation for WWE return

Speaking on last week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell speculated on the reason for Vince McMahon's stunning comeback to WWE. Mantell stated that the 77-year-old wanted payback from everyone who had "screwed" him and that he won't go back to his retirement until he accomplished this task.

"It's been an interesting week and I've read alot, all kind of different sources and business sources and Forbes and everybody else... I read about a WWE building, a new office in Stamford. Yeah, it's about ready to go. But they thought Vince went back to Stamford to sit down. [...] He went home to conduct business and get even. See, he has a mission. He has a mission to pay back those people who kind of screwed him, or he thinks who screwed him six months ago or whatever. And he won't quit till he does it. He is very, very, he wants to get even," Dutch Mantell said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists At a talent meeting, Triple H thanked the talents for all they do & told them that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to spearhead the search to see if/who WWE will sell to



He also reiterated that none of this will see any effect on the current creative



- PWInsider At a talent meeting, Triple H thanked the talents for all they do & told them that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to spearhead the search to see if/who WWE will sell toHe also reiterated that none of this will see any effect on the current creative- PWInsider https://t.co/7RVPaP3OfR

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Vince McMahon and whether he will take back the booking powers in WWE from Triple H.

What do you make of Dutch Mantell's thoughts on Vince McMahon and Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

