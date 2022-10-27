WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently joked about JBL being cheap after he was seen wearing loose pants on an episode of WWE RAW.

Teddy Long has been one of the most beloved on-screen personalities in WWE. During the Ruthless Aggression Era, he was assigned as SmackDown General Manager. He performed his role for nearly eight years before losing the title to John Laurinaitis at WrestleMania 28. In 2017, Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on Mad Mac Davis, the former SmackDown General Manager poked fun at JBL for wearing old pants. He stated that the former WWE Champion has lost weight and looked good, but he is cheap for not buying new clothes:

"JBL has lost a lot of weight man. So, he's getting himself in shape and stuff and he looks real good, man, you know what I mean... And he wants to call me cheap but he's cheap so he probably didn't go and buy new suits. He's wearing those same suits when he had the weight on." (From 6:32 to 6:52)

JBL recently returned to RAW with Baron Corbin

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin hit a string of bad luck. The RAW star lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38 and followed up with being defeated by Madcap Moss in the following months. It seemed like Corbin had hit rock bottom when he lost to Pat McAfee at SummerSlam 2022 and ditched his "Happy" gimmick.

A few weeks ago, Corbin was taken away by JBL in his limousine during an episode of SmackDown. Two weeks ago, Layfield showed up on WWE RAW and announced his new partnership with Corbin. He also noted that Corbin will be a part of the red brand as Rey Mysterio moved to SmackDown.

The two are currently working on WWE RAW and Layfield has become Corbin's coach/mentor. Following his return with JBL, the former NXT star went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler on the same episode of the Monday night show.

In his most recent appearance, the two were confronted by Johnny Gargano and Corbin faced him one-on-one. After Gargano mocked Layfield, he interfered in the match, allowing Corbin to hit the End of Days for the win.

What do you think of Corbin-Layfield's new partnership? Sound off in the comment section.

