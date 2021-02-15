"He was on his way to main event status" - Kurt Angle reveals canceled plans for promising Superstar

Kurt Angle's last match in WWE was against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. However, as per Angle, the original plan was to have him face his 'son' Jason Jordan at the Grandest Stage of Them All and help him get over. The former WWE Champion praised Jason Jordan, saying the superstar could have become a top star if it wasn't for his neck injury.

Jason Jordan was in the midst of a major push on RAW when tragedy struck and he suffered a serious neck injury. Jason Jordan has not been able to compete in the in-ring since 2018, but is still a WWE employee.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about the original plans involving him and Jason Jordan. Angle revealed that while he wanted both Jordan and Gable to be part of his faction, WWE decided to go ahead with the 'illegitimate son' story.

Kurt Angle praised Jason Jordan for the effort he put in and said the young Superstar was improving each week and on his way to becoming a top star in the company.

''I was excited about it because Jason is a great talent. He was improving every week. He was on his way to main event status, until he hurt his neck.''

Kurt Angle's original idea for Jason Jordan and Chad Gable

Kurt Angle said he wanted to build a Team Angle 2.0 with Jason Jordan and Chad Gable. Angle believed he could once again become World Champion, with Gable and Jordan by his side as the Tag Team Champions.

''I wanted to wrestle and I wanted to be The World Champion and have them be the Tag Team Champions just like Team Angle. I thought it made a lot of sense. They decided I was going to have an illegitimate son and they weren’t sure who it was going to be and they decided to pick Jason over Chad.''

