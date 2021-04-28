"He went and complained" - Reason why Lex Luger had heat with current WWE producer

Former WCW star Disco Inferno has revealed Lex Luger had an issue with Billy Kidman due to a WCW storyline suggestion involving Miss Elizabeth.

Miss Elizabeth is best known for her work alongside her ex-husband Randy Savage in WWE between 1985 and 1992. She went on to work for WCW between 1996 and 2000, during which time she became involved in a relationship with Luger.

Speaking on Keepin’ It 100, Disco Inferno said an idea for the up-and-coming Kidman to “hit on” Miss Elizabeth in a storyline was rejected by Luger. The two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion allegedly did not want Elizabeth, who was in her late 30s at the time, to be portrayed as old. Disco Inferno explained:

“It was a natural angle. Kidman was being Kidman. He was hitting on girls, he was hitting on the Nitro girls, and doing that, so he started hitting on Miss Elizabeth, which is actually a good storyline, right? Luger shot it down because he didn’t want Elizabeth to be portrayed as old. Did you know that? Yep, absolutely [the story is true], he went and complained. Didn’t want it. He said, ‘That makes Elizabeth look old.’”

Major mark out moment for 14yr old me! The lovely Miss Elizabeth. She was such a nice person and kind soul #WWE #TBT pic.twitter.com/f1Pbsplhqw — Billy Kidman (@WWEKidman) March 19, 2015

Billy Kidman performed as an in-ring competitor in WCW (1996-2001) and WWE (2001-2005). He has been working for WWE as a producer since 2010, with the exception of a five-month absence in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lex Luger and Randy Savage's relationship

Randy Savage worked with Lex Luger in WCW and WWE

Disco Inferno worked for WCW at the same time as Billy Kidman, Lex Luger, Miss Elizabeth, Randy Savage and Savage’s ex-girlfriend, Gorgeous George.

He said Miss Elizabeth and Gorgeous George did not have any issues with each other. However, there was “a little heat” between Luger and Savage.

Lex Luger shows up on very first WCW Monday Nitro after wrestling a house show for WWE the night before. pic.twitter.com/J2Hd94dV3A — Kenny Davis (@Kdav3680) October 4, 2018

Lex Luger recently discussed his legendary career in the wrestling business on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast. He said he wishes he had not walked out on Vince McMahon the way he did to join WCW in 1995.

