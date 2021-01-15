"He will change a script on you in 30 seconds" - SmackDown Champion on Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is one of the most unique personalities in the world of professional wrestling. Vince McMahon has often been criticized recently for changing scripts of shows at the very last minute with several former WWE Superstars revealing how tough it gets at times to work like that.

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks recently appeared on the Normal Not Normal podcast. During her appearance, Banks revealed how Vince McMahon can change a script in a heartbeat, and Superstars have to be able to react and adapt to it.

"I get a script every single week, but in WWE it's so exciting. Our boss is so legendary, and crazy, and iconic, but again crazy. He will change things in an instant. Maybe sometimes he doesn't even give you a script and just push you out there and you have to adapt. He will change a script on you in 30 seconds, in a heartbeat, you have to be able to react."

This week on #NormalNotNormal- @wwe SD champ @SashaBanksWWE aka Mercedes Varnado!

We talk how as a child being very shy but harnessing her fear to become a top wwe superstar, #TheMandalorian & her amazing charity work

Out now wherever you get your podcastshttps://t.co/xLKavHf7SR pic.twitter.com/aAfPooZL8S — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) January 15, 2021

Sasha Banks has her eyes set on the position of Vince McMahon

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks recently sat down with Charlotte Wilder for an interview. On being asked about what she wants to do next, Banks gave a very interesting answer claiming that she wants to be the CEO of WWE, the position currently held by Vince McMahon.

"The biggest thing I want to do next, is to be the CEO of the WWE, because I'm a legit boss, and how can I be more legit than by owning the whole company. I can only make it better with my energy. I can only make it brighter with my matches and my quality."

Sasha Banks is currently at the top of the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown as the champion. She also won the WWE Slammy Award for the female Superstar of 2020.