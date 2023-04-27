"He will kick a**" - WWE Universe goes berserk over Triple H's possible pick to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

Triple H made a massive announcement on this week's WWE RAW, which rocked the foundation of the company as he brought back the World Heavyweight Championship. According to a new report, Hunter already has a possible candidate in mind who can become the new world champion.

Last Monday, Triple H made a blockbuster announcement with the return of the World Heavyweight Championship with a brand new design. The Game stated that the new champion would be crowned at the WWE Night of Champions on May 27, 2023, in Saudi Arabia.

According to a new report, Seth Rollins is the frontrunner to win the new World Heavyweight Championship. Fans went berserk over the report and want the company to run a popular storyline from the past, with The Visionary going up against Finn Balor for the new title.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures He's the guy.



Keep Cody chasing Roman.



Seth Rollins as the inaugural champion of a new era.



It's perfect. He's the guy.Keep Cody chasing Roman.Seth Rollins as the inaugural champion of a new era.It's perfect. https://t.co/R1cnWjtePl

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Seth Rollins and Finn Balor should reignite their feud with the Inaugural Universal Championship match at Night of Champions. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor should reignite their feud with the Inaugural Universal Championship match at Night of Champions. https://t.co/ADerPHtIiK

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Smackdown should have the World Heavyweight Championship exclusively.



A fresh title for Smackdown to get the main event scene back on top.



So with Rhea Ripley the Smackdown Women's Champion Judgment Day should be drafted to Smackdown as a whole and so should Seth Rollins.... Smackdown should have the World Heavyweight Championship exclusively.A fresh title for Smackdown to get the main event scene back on top.So with Rhea Ripley the Smackdown Women's Champion Judgment Day should be drafted to Smackdown as a whole and so should Seth Rollins.... https://t.co/rta1fgsxjA

Anthony S @StraderZane

Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor for new world title, a rematch from SummerSlam 2016 would be awesome to see

#WWERaw #FinnBalor #SethRollins Imagine if we get to seeSeth Rollins vs Finn Balor for new world title, a rematch from SummerSlam 2016 would be awesome to see Imagine if we get to see Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor for new world title, a rematch from SummerSlam 2016 would be awesome to see #WWERaw #FinnBalor #SethRollins https://t.co/EaAjpMsBz1

Charizard Lover @charizardxoxo09 Seth Rollins is the perfect choice. He will kick ass as the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is the perfect choice. He will kick ass as the World Heavyweight Champion 🔥 https://t.co/JLeMMCuGg9

It will be interesting to see how Hunter works his way into crowning a new World Heavyweight Champion over the coming weeks at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Triple H has more plans for both WWE RAW and SmackDown

Last year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and created a new regime to run things smoothly on both brands.

The company has widely benefited from Hunter's new regime and changes across the board. Earlier this month, The King of Kings announced that the annual Draft will make its long-awaited return.

Last Monday, Triple H brought back the popular World Heavyweight Championship to Monday Night RAW with a new belt design. According to a recent report, Hunter has more plans for both shows following WWE Draft 2023.

The report states that brand-exclusive premium live events could be making their way back in the near future. It will be interesting to see how the company works around its international schedule with brand-exclusive events.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling One format discussed after the announcement of the draft and the introduction of the new World Heavyweight championship on #WWERaw is the idea of potential brand exclusive premium live monthly events. One format discussed after the announcement of the draft and the introduction of the new World Heavyweight championship on #WWERaw is the idea of potential brand exclusive premium live monthly events. https://t.co/G5INuVnHVY

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins possibly winning the new World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

