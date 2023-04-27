"He will kick a**" - WWE Universe goes berserk over Triple H's possible pick to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

Triple H made a massive announcement on this week's WWE RAW, which rocked the foundation of the company as he brought back the World Heavyweight Championship. According to a new report, Hunter already has a possible candidate in mind who can become the new world champion.
Last Monday, Triple H made a blockbuster announcement with the return of the World Heavyweight Championship with a brand new design. The Game stated that the new champion would be crowned at the WWE Night of Champions on May 27, 2023, in Saudi Arabia.
According to a new report, Seth Rollins is the frontrunner to win the new World Heavyweight Championship. Fans went berserk over the report and want the company to run a popular storyline from the past, with The Visionary going up against Finn Balor for the new title.
Check out some of the reactions below:
It will be interesting to see how Hunter works his way into crowning a new World Heavyweight Champion over the coming weeks at WWE Night of Champions 2023.
Triple H has more plans for both WWE RAW and SmackDown
Last year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and created a new regime to run things smoothly on both brands.
The company has widely benefited from Hunter's new regime and changes across the board. Earlier this month, The King of Kings announced that the annual Draft will make its long-awaited return.
Last Monday, Triple H brought back the popular World Heavyweight Championship to Monday Night RAW with a new belt design. According to a recent report, Hunter has more plans for both shows following WWE Draft 2023.
The report states that brand-exclusive premium live events could be making their way back in the near future. It will be interesting to see how the company works around its international schedule with brand-exclusive events.
What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins possibly winning the new World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.
