"He will slap the sh*t out of Mysterio" - Wrestling veteran feels Rey Mysterio will eventually snap and hit Dominik (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently discussed the ongoing feud between Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio.

During last year's Clash at the Castle premium live event, Dominik betrayed his father and Edge after their tag team match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. He has since joined The Judgment Day and continues to torment the masked legend.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Rey would eventually snap and hit Dominik Mysterio after weeks of hesitation.

"I think the week before, he will slap the sh*t out of Mysterio and do it again and you know now they're saying, 'Damn, do something' and then he agrees to the match and punches him or whatever and then they kind of pull him apart but Dominik leaves laughing and 'I made you come out, you didn't mind doing that before as a little kid, try it now.' So, I would watch it. They have really paced it well because they're dying for Rey to punch him," said Mantell. [36:52 - 37:21]

Dutch Mantell spoke about Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction

Dutch Mantell also discussed Rey Mysterio being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later this month.

During the same episode of Smack Talk, he stated that Mysterio is a deserving inductee. Mantell said:

"Well, Mysterio, I was never around him that much. But he was kind of hurt and I was there when he brought Dominik around and Dominik was little. This was maybe eight or nine years ago and I said, 'You gonna get him in the business Rey?' and he said, 'Eh, I don't know.' I think that's a deserving inductee in Rey Mysterio."

Mantell continued:

"For all the things he has done in wrestling, I think you can have different thoughts about different people getting in but I think, he deserves to be in there."

WWE is yet to confirm a match between Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It remains to be seen if they will cross paths at WrestleMania 39.

