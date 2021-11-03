"He'll be WWE Champion" – Kurt Angle picks RAW superstar as future world champion

Kurt Angle has crossed paths with numerous top wrestlers in the world, both from his time in WWE as well as TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Many forget that Kurt Angle's tenure with IMPACT (formerly TNA) was longer than his WWE stint.

One man Kurt Angle crossed paths with was Robert Roode. On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about working with Roode.

Angle spoke about was Roode's ongoing WWE run. Despite a relative lack of championship success, Kurt Angle fully believes that, when given a chance, Robert Roode will become WWE Champion someday:

"I knew that he would have a lot of promise and have a lot of success anywhere he went, WWE, TNA, AEW, it wouldn’t have mattered. Bobby Roode was going to be successful. I think that the company is so wrapped up in making sure they’re producing their stars, sometimes they overlook other guys, and it’s unfortunate. But, eventually, Bobby will get his chance. I know he’s gotten a lot of chances that didn’t last very long, but I think that he will eventually get his chance, and he will be WWE Champion.” (H/T WrestlingInc.com)

Whether Kurt Angle is right or not, it's hard to see Robert Roode in the WWE title picture on RAW anytime soon. He's currently 45-years-old and has been involved in a tag team with Dolph Ziggler for over two years now.

While The Dirty Dawgs may not be a permanent tag team, they've had a surprisingly long tenure together.

When Kurt Angle was supposed to drop the World title to Robert Roode

Nearly a decade ago, Robert Roode's first reign as the TNA World Heavyweight Champion began. To date, it's the longest reign in the title's history.

But the timing wasn't right. On the same podcast, Kurt Angle revealed that he wanted to drop the TNA World Heavyweight title to Roode at Bound For Glory in 2011 as he felt it was the right time, and he was also working through an injury.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Angle said he was annoyed by the fact that he was told on the day he'd retain the title in what turned out to be a flat finish. Instead, his Beer Money Inc. partner James Storm won the title, and Roode won it from him after turning heel.

Edited by Abhinav Singh