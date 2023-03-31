"He could win the Royal Rumble" - WWE Universe reacts to the possibility of former champion returning after 3 years

Under Triple H's regime as the head booker, a number of superstars have returned to WWE. There is no indication that the returns will not continue post-WrestleMania 39 and Matt Cardona is one of the names often touted to make a comeback. Fans have had their say on the possibility of the same.

Matt Cardona spent 15 years in WWE wrestling as Zack Ryder. He had a fairly successful run in the company, winning the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice.

However, Matt was released in April 2020 alongside his tag team partner Curt Hawkins as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. Since then, he has enjoyed an excellent run on the independent scene, getting over with the fans. He also wrestled in AEW alongside Cody Rhodes.

There has been speculation in recent months that the former Zack Ryder could return to WWE in the near future. Cardona himself has teased a comeback on multiple occasions. As they always do, fans had plenty to say on this possibility.

Matt Cardona is teaming up with a former WWE star

Matt Cardona worked with his wife Chelsea Green on the independent scene before the latter returned to the Stamford-based company.

The former US Champion recently revealed that he asked Chelsea Green if he could form a wrestling alliance with released WWE star Steph De Lander.

"I saw Steph De Lander and said, 'Holy sh*t.' This girl is 6 ft tall, she can kick my fu*king a**, she's got piercings all over her face, so I'm like, 'Hey, Chelsea, do you mind if I ask this girl if she wants to be my heater?'"

He continued, explaining how they moved forward after getting the green light.

"Once she said yes, when Chelsea gave me the green light, I brought it up to Steph, and then we did Australia, she came and helped me and Brian Myers. We did GCW, we just did the ECW Arena, and we've got more bookings coming up, so we're going to run with that for a while," he added. [H/T Fightful]

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



Matt Cardona had some help in his match with Homicide at



Steph de Lander interfered, helping Cardona to steal the victory...



You can watch the replay and get access to the entire GCW Catalog by subscribing to ICYMIMatt Cardona had some help in his match with Homicide at #GCWEye last Friday in NYC.Steph de Lander interfered, helping Cardona to steal the victory...You can watch the replay and get access to the entire GCW Catalog by subscribing to @FiteTV + for just $7.99 per month! ICYMIMatt Cardona had some help in his match with Homicide at #GCWEye last Friday in NYC.Steph de Lander interfered, helping Cardona to steal the victory...You can watch the replay and get access to the entire GCW Catalog by subscribing to @FiteTV+ for just $7.99 per month! https://t.co/tHfVbWLZEq

Chelsea Green returned at the Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event. She will be competing alongside Sonya Deville at WrestleMania 39 this weekend as part of the Women's Showcase against three other teams - Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

