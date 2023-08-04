"He is a work in progress" - Former WWE employee makes a bold prediction for Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

In perhaps his biggest challenge on the main roster, the current Intercontinental Champion will have to defend the title against The Scottish Warrior. Ever since Drew returned at Money in the Bank, he has set his eyes on the IC title, and this has put him in the crosshairs of Imperium.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he would like to see the champ retain the title. He claimed that the Ring General's reign had the potential to be a lot more. He claimed that the Imperium leader should win clear over Drew McIntyre and establish his dominance at the event.

"I want my guy, to go over. He is a work in progress. Drew McIntyre has been around 10 years at least. I think we've seen all that Drew can do at this point, unless, he turns heel. And I don't want to see that. I think Gunther over, straight up. I don't know the economic value of even if get Drew gets scr*wed. I think if Gunther's gonna beat him, he just beats him." [From 1:26 - 2:10]

Gunther surpassed 400 days as Intercontinental Champion

Maintaining a stellar run as the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther surpassed 414 days and also shattered Macho Man Randy Savage's record-breaking run with the IC title.

During this run, he has defeated the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, Matt Riddle, and many others who stood in his way.

This makes the Imperium leader the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st Century. Only two men have held the title longer than him - Pedro Morales and The Honky Tonk Man.

It will be interesting to see how The Austrian Anomaly plans to take care of McIntyre during their encounter at SummerSlam this Saturday.

