"He has worked his b*tt off, man" - WWE veteran comes out in support of Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently spoke about Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble match. The star outlasted 29 other men to win the high-profile matchup.

Jey shocked the world as he last eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 Royal Rumble match. Not many gave him a chance in the match that featured stalwarts such as Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. However, he prevailed against all odds and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy praised WWE for surprising fans with Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble win. The Hall of Famer also highlighted how Jey worked hard for the company throughout the year and finally, his loyalty was being recognized and rewarded.

"Like you said, WWE believes in fooling people. That's exactly what they've done. That's exactly what they need to do now because you've got so many smart marks, they think they know everything. So to do what they've done, I think that was outstanding. Not only that, just because they fooled them, Jey Uso deserved that. He has worked his b*tt off, man. He's been loyal and he's been a trooper. So congratulations to him." [From 5:30 onwards]

Jey Uso already had a confrontation with Gunther this past Monday night on RAW. The Royal Rumble winner will be on SmackDown to meet with Cody Rhodes and evaluate his options.

It will be interesting to see which champion he decides to go after at WrestleMania this year.

