CM Punk is widely regarded as one of the greatest talkers in professional wrestling. Perhaps the most noteworthy moment in his career was the Pipe Bomb promo in 2011. It catapulted him into superstardom.

Chris Masters, who was under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment at the time, recounted meeting The Best in the World after the latter's infamous promo. Chris was one of the first people Punk met backstage.

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Chris Masters revealed that he had spoken to CM Punk after the Pipe Bomb promo when the former WWE Champion got backstage. While he did not recall the content of their conversation, The Masterpiece noted that whatever he said to The Best in the World, it validated the latter because it meant that the promo worked for Masters:

Trending

"The reason I didn't realize it was him [at first] is because it is so dark in some of those backstage areas. All I saw was a figure. And I think I was with somebody, too. But essentially, it was funny because whatever I said to Punk completely validated his promo to him. Essentially, he had worked me with the promo," Chris Masters recalled. [From 53:34 to 53:54]

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Chris Masters also noted that he wishes to make a WWE return but also added that he is skeptical because of Triple H's alleged disinterest in him.

WWE's CM Punk has tunnel vision this WrestleMania season

Two things eluded CM Punk throughout his first run in WWE: a Royal Rumble win and a WrestleMania main event. Last year, he missed The Show of Shows owing to injury. But that is not happening this time, as Punk has made it clear he has tunnel vision.

His goal is to headline WrestleMania 41 by hook or crook. If necessary, he can cash in on a favor from The Wiseman Paul Heyman. But before potentially using it, he will attempt a Royal Rumble win on February 1.

It remains to be seen if The Best in the World prevails this year as the stakes are high and the competitors are high-profile. From John Cena and Roman Reigns to Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, as of this writing, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner is anybody's guess.

If you use the quote, please credit Rewind Recap Relive and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback