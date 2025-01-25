42-year-old former WWE Superstar wonders if Triple H would consider his return at the 2025 Royal Rumble

Triple H has been accused of favoritism since he took over as the WWE Chief Content Officer. A wrestler, once a promising name in World Wrestling Entertainment, has expressed interest in stepping inside the squared circle again for the sports entertainment giant.

But the mystery man, Chris Masters, wonders if Triple H does not see him as a worthy competitor in 2025. Two decades ago, he was signed with WWE and he worked with some prominent names such as Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and John Cena before he ultimately getting released.

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Chris Masters was asked about a potential return at the Royal Rumble on February 1. He admitted that he truly wishes to, but noted that the Chief Content Officer probably feels that The Masterpiece has been forgotten:

Trending

"I didn’t think about it for a long time, and then about three or four years ago, I started seeing a lot of my friends come back, and I started to really yearn for it and tried to put feelers out there. But it hasn’t come to be. I don’t know, in my mind, I think about — yeah, I might get a pop. It might be a cool return. But I think in the powers' mind, like Hunter [Triple H], for instance, in his mind, he would think that they’ve got forgotten about ‘The Masterpiece’. It’s been too long, they’ve forgotten about ‘The Masterpiece’, nobody will care," Chris Masters said. [From 19:44 to 20:24]

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Chris Masters was referring to his former tag team partner, who found a surge in popularity two years ago upon an unforeseen WWE return. Carlito is currently a member of The Judgment Day on RAW.

Vince Russo explains how it's obvious Triple H has favoritism in the new WWE regime

In 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment is going through one of its most successful runs ever. A lot of the credit has gone to Triple H. But then Vince Russo pointed to some things that are not going particularly well under his creative control.

During a conversation with former RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman on The Coach and Bro Show exclusively on Backstage Pass, Russo slammed WWE for putting several talents he believes are unworthy to be on television. He wondered how the company can negate some quality talents:

"This is what is so sickening to me. You watch these RAW shows, and I got to watch them all because I get paid good coin to watch these shows. It is so crystal clear who the favorites are. They're playing favorites because the people that are featured have no business whatsoever being featured. You can watch that show you know who's kissing who's backside and who's in love with who," Vince Russo said.

It remains to be seen if Chris Masters resurfaces in WWE as the company heads into WrestleMania season this year.

If you use any quotes, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback