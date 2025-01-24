"Just watch" — Carlito has a major purpose in The Judgment Day, WWE star says

Carlito shocked the wrestling world with a career resurgence in 2023 when he made appearances for several WWE shows. Although he initially was brought back as a babyface under Rey Mysterio's faction, he soon turned on Latino World Order and joined The Judgment Day.

When the topic of Carlito's role in the once-dominant faction was brought up in a recent interview, Raquel Rodriguez claimed he has a "big" purpose.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Raquel Rodriguez singled out the former United States Champion and teased a major revelation down the line. She believes the veteran will once again break out with a significant role in due course:

"Carlito has a purpose, all right? His is gonna come through big one day. Just watch," Rodriguez said. [From 7:20 to 7:28]

She further spoke about other members of The Judgment Day, stating that all is well in the group despite some tension seen on television.

Carlito on his triumphant WWE return following Backlash in Puerto Rico

At Backlash 2023, Carlito shocked the crowd when he arrived in style to a loud reaction. He was out to assist Bad Bunny in the latter's attempt to put down Damian Priest in one of the night's most important matches. The bout and the veteran's return was widely praised afterward, becoming an instant classic.

While speaking to Alex McCarthy of MailOnline last year, the 45-year-old spoke about signing with WWE after a decade. The former United States Champion credited his Backlash appearance as one of the key moments that helped him get a contract:

"One thing led to another, you know? I mean, was it 13 years to get back? It was a long, it was a long process, but I think everything happened at the right time. Everything was in different parts. First Bad Bunny, then Puerto Rico, the Rumble before that, and then LWO. Everything kind of just meshed together and just worked out perfectly," he said.

The veteran resurfaced later that year at Fastlane, joining Rey Mysterio. But a few months later, he turned on the Hall of Famer and instead decided to weasel his way into The Judgment Day, where the luchador legend's son Dominik Mysterio is a member.

