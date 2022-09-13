Triple H reportedly set to write former WWE Champion off television for the foreseeable future  

It has been reported that Triple H and the company's creative department may have written Edge off TV following last night's episode of RAW.

Yesterday, The Rated R Superstar was brutally assaulted by the villainous stable, Judgment Day, most notably by its newest member, Dominik Mysterio, who recently turned on the Hall of Famer as well as his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash At The Castle.

According to Dave Meltzer, who stated on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE may be looking for a way to write the former World Champion off TV due to his contract having a limited schedule.

"The thing with Edge though is, because he’s got a limited contract so he’s not around weekly, it felt like this was another injury angle." H/T WrestleTalk

For most of the year, The Ultimate Oppportunist has been a victim of his own making as Judgment Day, the very group that he created has since turned on him, making his life a living hell.

Edge on Triple H becoming head of WWE creative

The Rated R Superstar is one of the few superstars on today's roster who has shared the ring with The Game on multiple occasions and therefore may have a different view when it comes to Hunter's recent promotion.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Edge was asked how he felt regarding Triple H taking over from Vince McMahon as head of creative for WWE.

"I know Paul looks at things like a fan because he is a fan, just like I am," Edge said. "That means that you're now booking things that from a fan perspective," which Edge says is more than just putting together good matches. "It's bringing back Karrion Kross. It's bringing back Dakota. It's a really fun time to be involved in the company. It's a transition and it's different but different's fun." (H/T Bleacher Report)

Since The King of Kings has taken charge, it could be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly under its new leader.

How has Triple H fared so far as head of WWE creative? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

