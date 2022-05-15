“Heal well” - Bayley sends touching message to injured WWE Superstar

Bayley has been sidelined from WWE for almost a year but the former Women's Champion was still on-hand to send well wishes to Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin announced earlier today that he had suffered an injury, even though he didn't specify any details. The former member of The Hurt Business shared the news on his Twitter account, which led to Bayley reacting and sending a somber message.

Benjamin is a veteran WWE and returned in 2016 after it was announced that the company was reverting to the brand split. Since the demise of The Hurt Business, Benjamin has made sparse appearances on-screen and it's now unknown how long he will be sidelined for.

Shelton Benjamin announced his injury and WWE status on Twitter earlier today

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon! For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!

After wrestling his last WWE match back in April, Shelton Benjamin broke the news of his injury on his Twitter account. Benjamin and Cedric Alexander teamed up to take on The Street Profits in a losing effort on Main Event on April 25th.

He joins Bayley on the injury list as the company has seen a number of returns in recent months. The veteran didn't specify how long he would be on the sidelines but did note that he will be putting in the work to ensure that he makes his return better than he was.

The likes of Lacey Evans and Asuka have made their return to boost the Women's Division, but Bayley remains on the shelf. The former Champion tore her ACL in the build-up to Money in the Bank last year and was then unable to compete at the event. She was initially scheduled to face Bianca Belair in an "I Quit" Match, but was replaced by the returning Sasha Banks.

