Health Department launches COVID-19 investigation at WWE venues, company issues statement 

WFTV.com reports that The Orange County Department of Health has asked the Strike Team to investigate 17 businesses in the town that could be potential COVID-19 hotspots. Three WWE venues are also a part of the list.

Given below is the list of businesses that are being investigated:

Jesus School, Judah Church Amazon distribution center, Boggy Creek WWE Full Sail WWE Performance Center on Forsyth Commerce Road WWE Amway Arena Plaza on University Apartments Crunch Fitness on Colonial Drive Crunch Fitness on Hoffner Avenue Starbound Performers

WWE released the following statement in response to the investigation:

"WWE is not open to the public, but rather operating on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance. As part of on-going weekly testing protocols, Aventus Labs have administered more than 10,000 PCR tests to WWE performers, employees, production staff, and crew, resulting in only 1.5 percent positive cases as compared to the current national average of more than 5%. Additionally, extensive contact tracing takes place, and impacted individuals are placed in 14-day quarantine and then only cleared after they test negative."

The agency also noted that bars had been identified as the biggest hotspots for COVID-19. The following establishments have been listed for scrutiny by the Strike Team:

Treehouse Basement The Office Gilt Knight's Pub Knight's Library Saddle Up Attic

Dr. Raul Pino, the Department's Health Officer, explained that the virus is spreading due to people in their early 20s and late teens showing up at these bars to cheer for their local college or NFL teams.

The Florida Health Department reported 3662 new cases on Tuesday, out of which 881 were in Central Florida.

A COVID-19 outbreak recently hit WWE at the Performance Center, and the company took various steps to curb the spread of the virus. The outbreak also led to several last-minute changes in the plans, including many Superstars being taken off TV.

As WWE noted in their statement, the company is rigorously testing the WWE Superstars, employees, and production staff members. WWE moved to the Amway Center at the end of August and introduced the grand ThunderDome concept. The Performance Center was also rebranded as the Capitol Wrestling Center to freshen up the NXT product.

The Health Department's investigation is still in its early phase, and we should get more details on the developing story sooner rather than later. Stay tuned.