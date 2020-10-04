WWE NXT announces new venue with a unique name; fans return for the show

Ahead of this week's NXT Takeover 31, WWE have made an announcement about the new venue where the black and gold brand will host their shows.

From this week's NXT Takeover 31, WWE will return to the Performance Center, which will now be called the Capitol Wrestling Center. Triple H, the brainchild behind NXT, revealed that the venue will have virtual fans, like in the ThunderDome, and that there will also be fans at the venue.

The Game revealed that the fans would consist of family and friends of the Superstars, as well as a few fans, and there will be around 100 of them. He revealed that WWE will take utmost care to ensure that Coronavirus doesn't spread at the new venue.

Reason WWE have changed the name of the venue

Triple H, in his interview with Sports Illustrated, revealed the reason why WWE used the Capitol Wrestling Center name for the Performance Center. The name harks back to the Capitol Wrestling Corporation that was run by Vince McMahon's grandfather Jess McMahon, back in 1953, and was later run by Vince McMahon's father, Vince McMahon senior.

“It’s a historic callback to where this all began. We gutted the Performance Center and it’s now rebuilt, so it feels like we’re going back to the beginning. To me, it feels like we’re going back to 1953. Just like then, we’re doing something different and new, taking the business to a whole new level. The Capitol Wrestling Center captures the feel and the vibe of NXT. We will have all the bells and whistles of the ThunderDome, but we’ll keep that NXT feel. It’s edgier, darker and raw—you’re walking into the ultimate heavy metal soundstage."

WWE hosted NXT at Full Sail University, but have decided to return to the Performance Center, which will now be called the Capitol Wrestling Center. RAW and SmackDown were also held at the Performance Center a few months ago, but they have now moved to the Amway Center, which is now called the ThunderDome. A recent report revealed why WWE decided to ditch the Full Sail University for a return to the Performance Center.