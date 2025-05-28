Health update on Chad Gable following brutal bump on RAW - Reports

There has been a major health update on Chad Gable following a brutal bump on WWE RAW. The veteran is currently the leader of American Made on the red brand.

Chad Gable battled Penta and Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Gable was busted open during the match after being slammed on his head. El Hijo del Vikingo also interfered in the match, leading to Penta picking up the victory.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Gable is reportedly fine after the scary spot on WWE RAW. The report noted that he was busted open the "hard way" during the Triple Threat match but did not sustain an injury.

WWE announced the acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The two promotions will be working together to present Worlds Collide on June 7, and Chad Gable is scheduled to battle El Hijo del Vikingo at the event next month.

Former WWE star suggests Chad Gable could succeed in MMA

Matt Riddle recently suggested that Chad Gable could have had a successful career in MMA.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Original Bro poked fun at CM Punk's time in the UFC before claiming Gable could be successful in MMA. Riddle also suggested that Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits would be successful and praised his athleticism.

"Not CM Punk. No disrespect. He tried it and it didn't go good. No disrespect. Somebody who I think would be really good if he tried jiu-jitsu would be someone like Chad Gable. He could probably transition to mixed martial arts and dominate with his wrestling. If he gets a couple of 'jitz' guys and a couple of strikers, then he'll smash the mat with them. I think he and Otis, I'm pretty sure that guy can take a punch. He can take a lickin' and keep on kickin'. Even Angelo Dawkins, high-level wrestler. For his size, so athletic. There are probably a lot of guys on that roster that people sleep on who would be dangerous on the street." (2:43-3:28)

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Gable is a former WWE Speed Champion but has never won a singles title on RAW or SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if he can defeat El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide next month.

