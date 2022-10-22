Health update on Sheamus after a vicious attack by The Bloodline

Sheamus faced off against Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one matchup on the latest episode of SmackDown. It wasn't a great night for The Celtic Warrior as he fell victim to a mauling by The Bloodline.

The two men put on a hard-hitting bout, exchanging some stiff shots in the ring. As the match progressed, a battle broke out at ringside between The Usos and The Brawling Brutes.

As The Bloodline buried Butch and Holland under the announcers' desk, Sheamus came to their rescue. However, Sami Zayn distracted him for a moment which allowed the Enforcer of the Bloodline to grab the win after hitting the Spinning Solo.

After the match, The Bloodline mounted a four-on-one beatdown on Sheamus. This culminated in The Usos placing his arm on the steel steps and smashing it with several chair shots. WWE later released an update stating that the Leader of the Brawling Brutes suffered a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and was kept under observation.

BREAKING: Due to the attack earlier tonight by #TheBloodline, @WWESheamus has a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation.

Throughout the match, Solo focused on his opponent's tweaked shoulder. He even planted the veteran with a Samoan Drop off the top rope.

Solo Sikoa mocked Sheamus after the matchup

After an impressive yet tainted win over the former four-time world champion, Solo Sikoa was quick to share his jubilation on social media. The young Samoan mocked his opponent in a tweet while announcing The Bloodline's domination over the company.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Banger.After banger.After banger.After banger.After banger. We the ones.🩸"

This rivalry is far from over as WWE has already announced that The Bloodline will once again be in action next week on the Blue brand with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa taking on Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes.

Do you think WWE is building towards a Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes feud? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

