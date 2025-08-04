Heartbreaking Dusty Rhodes tribute at WWE SummerSlam; Cody Rhodes makes massive change

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 04, 2025 01:16 GMT
Cody Rhodes is a former Undisputed WWE Champion [Image credits: WWE's Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes paid a heartbreaking tribute to the late, great Dusty Rhodes at Night Two of SummerSlam 2025. The American Nightmare made a huge change in his entrance.

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes is now set to wrestle in a rematch for the gold tonight at SummerSlam. Going into the bout, Cena has once again turned babyface, claiming that he wanted to be at his best against The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes surprisingly made a huge change in his entrance at the event. The American Nightmare paid a tribute to his father by playing the late legend's iconic promo before the start of his theme. This transitioned into a heartbreaking message, highlighting Dusty's passing and how Cody was probably going to fulfill his father's dream of becoming a "real world champion" tonight.

"When you walk behind and you're not a leader, then the view never changes. The view never changes. The view never changes... Don't let me down now, cause I came back for you, for that man up there that died ten years ago and never got the opportunity to see a real world champion. I'm proud of you and thank God I have you," Cody's tribute to Dusty.
Check out his entrance below:

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Cody Rhodes and John Cena in the Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

